Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 89.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 594,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,092,000 after buying an additional 280,120 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 177.0% during the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 24,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

