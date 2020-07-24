Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Neutral

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $822.67.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,513.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.