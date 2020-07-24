DA Davidson Comments on Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE MS opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

