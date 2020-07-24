D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $74.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. D. R. Horton traded as high as $65.10 and last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 54467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.