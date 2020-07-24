D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

