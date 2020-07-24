CytoDyn’s (CYDY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of CYDY opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of -0.59. CytoDyn has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

