Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,679 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.