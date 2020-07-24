Cwm LLC Sells 86,584 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,584 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.40. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

