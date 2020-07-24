Cwm LLC Sells 141,662 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,662 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.