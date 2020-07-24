Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

