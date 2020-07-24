Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 61,650 Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.