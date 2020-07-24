Cwm LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1,256.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.56.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

