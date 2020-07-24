Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,528,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,135.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

