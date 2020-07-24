Cwm LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

