Cwm LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pluralsight worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after buying an additional 236,965 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 518,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of PS opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.