Cwm LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.41% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 407,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $7,704,000.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $141,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,068 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

