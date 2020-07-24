Cwm LLC Has $4 Million Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VCRA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

