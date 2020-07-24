Cwm LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 338.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

