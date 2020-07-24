Cwm LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

