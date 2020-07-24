Cwm LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,468,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $84.33 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.