Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 96,742 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

