Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.32% of AeroVironment worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.73. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

