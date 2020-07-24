Cwm LLC Buys 114,678 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,370,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000.

Shares of UOCT opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

