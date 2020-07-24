Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $326.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $331.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.