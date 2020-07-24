Cwm LLC Acquires 8,492 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.