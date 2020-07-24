Cwm LLC Acquires 8,096 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,685,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 881,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,377,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 128,592 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $33.36 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

