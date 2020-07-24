Cwm LLC Acquires 134,729 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4,539.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,729 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.43 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.