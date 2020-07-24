Critical Analysis: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) vs. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 22.24% 10.98% 1.03% Allegiance Bancshares 17.80% 6.22% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.32 $457.37 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 2.00 $52.96 million $2.57 9.41

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Allegiance Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.