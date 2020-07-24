Credit Suisse Group Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $156.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EHTH. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eHealth by 1,909.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 689,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,851 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,301,000 after buying an additional 352,345 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 340,507 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.