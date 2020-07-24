Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.95 ($28.03).

Shares of STM opened at €26.61 ($29.90) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.78.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

