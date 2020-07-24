Credit Suisse Group Increases Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 255

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 174 ($2.14) to GBX 222 ($2.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235.10 ($2.89).

LON KGF opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 635.50. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.80 ($2.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.70.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

