Craig Hallum Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CL King boosted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $71.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Entegris by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.