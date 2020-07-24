Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

COST stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

