Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.
COST stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.56.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
