Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $13,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930,468 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $9,912,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

