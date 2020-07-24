Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.90.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

