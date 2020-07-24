Contrasting TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) and Q BioMed (NASDAQ:QBIO)

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Q BioMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S $6.99 million 29.24 -$27.00 million ($0.82) -6.72 Q BioMed N/A N/A -$10.28 million ($0.68) -2.50

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S -1,321.75% -163.58% -75.14% Q BioMed N/A N/A -814.42%

Volatility and Risk

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.71%. Given TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Q BioMed beats TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, is an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) that is in Phase II clinical trials for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC399, BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion; TLC590, a non-opioid anesthetic for post-surgical pain management; and TLC178, an API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan with offices in Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Leiden, Melbourne, Shanghai, South San Francisco, and Tokyo.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

