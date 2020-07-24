Contrasting Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group -7.27% -7.22% -2.86% Cadence Design Systems 41.74% 50.84% 29.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 1.75 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -36.00 Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 12.28 $988.98 million $3.53 29.16

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cadence Design Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $103.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

