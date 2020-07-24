Contrasting ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and American Superconductor (OTCMKTS:AMSC)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Superconductor and ALSTOM/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $63.84 million 3.44 -$17.10 million ($1.02) -9.33 ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.41 $519.21 million $0.22 26.05

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. American Superconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALSTOM/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor and ALSTOM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor -26.78% -27.95% -17.54% ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Superconductor has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Superconductor and ALSTOM/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 3 0 2.38

American Superconductor presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.81%. Given American Superconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than ALSTOM/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of American Superconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ALSTOM/ADR beats American Superconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment's design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; resilient electric grid systems, which provide protection against the adverse effects that follow the loss of critical substation facilities in urban areas; and ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship's magnetic signature. This segment also offers flexible alternating current transmission system, a system that consists of power electronics and other static components used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; and standalone fault current limiters, which act as surge protectors for the power grid. American Superconductor Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

