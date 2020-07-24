Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $8.88 on Friday. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

