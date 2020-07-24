Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Constellation Software traded as high as C$1,598.93 and last traded at C$1,590.00, with a volume of 4646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$157.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1,621.00 price target (up from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,536.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,413.15.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

