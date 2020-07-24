Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

In other news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

