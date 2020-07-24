Comparing Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Strategic Education and Keros Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $186.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Keros Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $997.14 million 3.72 $81.14 million $6.67 25.03 Keros Therapeutics $5.26 million 4.89 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 10.32% 10.82% 8.80% Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Strategic Education beats Keros Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

