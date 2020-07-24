Comparing Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) & Wipro (NASDAQ:WIT)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $20.09 million 1.17 -$10.79 million N/A N/A Wipro $8.09 billion 2.73 $1.29 billion $0.22 17.68

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerbridge Technologies and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wipro 2 2 1 0 1.80

Powerbridge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. Wipro has a consensus target price of $3.46, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Wipro.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wipro 15.88% 17.87% 11.98%

Summary

Wipro beats Powerbridge Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The company's IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. The company has research collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University for core and applied research in image and text analytics using deep learning and sparse representation models and techniques; and IISc on technologies for autonomous vehicles. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

