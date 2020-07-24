Comparing Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) & Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:ENT)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Intelsat alerts:

79.7% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intelsat and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Global Eagle Entertainment has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given Global Eagle Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Eagle Entertainment is more favorable than Intelsat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and Global Eagle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.03 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.13 Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.01 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.05

Global Eagle Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -50.79% N/A -5.24% Global Eagle Entertainment -31.01% N/A -29.31%

Volatility and Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment beats Intelsat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet acces, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.