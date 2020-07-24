Comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.87, meaning that its stock price is 487% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Granite City Food & Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 9 4 0 2.31 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $28.41, suggesting a potential upside of 118.20%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1.24% 8.89% 0.71% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.46 $100.26 million $3.02 4.31 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.01 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.