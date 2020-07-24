CommunityGeneration (CGEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. CommunityGeneration has a total market capitalization of $39,991.01 and approximately $4.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CommunityGeneration has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CommunityGeneration coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.01896745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00081222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00193821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117441 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network

CommunityGeneration Coin Trading

CommunityGeneration can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

