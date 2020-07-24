Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $39.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Shares of CMA opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,727,000 after buying an additional 563,897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Comerica by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

