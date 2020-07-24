Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $27,494,750.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $27,494,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,387,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sarah Bany sold 25,318 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.12.

On Monday, July 13th, Sarah Bany sold 26,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $2,010,542.40.

On Friday, July 10th, Sarah Bany sold 27,398 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $2,074,576.56.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,920.00.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

