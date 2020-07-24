Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,705 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after buying an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $935,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

