Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley Sells 2,500 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDXS stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Codexis by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Codexis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

